Tint World® Named to 2019 Inc. 5000 List

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing privately held companies, coming in at No. 4,129 on this year's Inc. 5000 list.

This is the fifth year that Tint World® has made the list, with a three year growth rate of 77%.

"Tint World®'s growth and success are a testament to our talented and dedicated franchise owners and home office team," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Getting Tint World® to where it is today has been a labor of love, not just for myself, but for all the dedicated men and women who are a part of the Tint World® family."

So far this year, Tint World® has opened nine new U.S. stores, including the franchise's first locations in Michigan, South Carolina and Tennessee, and a second Canadian location. The company plans to open 18 to 21 more stores before the end of the year.

"Our goal is and will continue to be about being the best automotive styling solution out there," Bonfiglio said. "Every Tint World® franchise owner is dedicated to opening and maintaining customer-centric, profitable shops. I look forward to helping each one of them continue to tighten up processes and hiring, improve employee skills and morale, and continue to obtain and take advantage of multiple profit centers. Because at the end of the day, their success is our success."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

