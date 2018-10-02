Tint World® Names 2018 Franchisee of the Year

"I'm continually impressed by Acey and Kerri," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "They are the embodiment of success. They truly embrace the philosophy of entrepreneurship, and I'm proud that they are a part of the Tint World® family. This award is a great representation of their efforts and I have no doubt they will continue to impress."

In addition to being awarded the IFA Franchisee of the Year award, the Lights also received the Tint World® Best Performing Franchise Award earlier this year at the Tint World® 2018 International Franchise Convention.

"Joining the Tint World® family continues to be one of the best decisions we've ever made," said Acey Light. "My wife and I are honored to receive this award and look forward to continuing to grow the Tint World® brand and create a legacy of success for our family."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

