Tint World® names Genevieve Amabile project communications manager

"Genevieve is a key player in our strategy to continue building on our success in 2022," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "Her position is critical for ensuring we have effective communication throughout the company, not just in our new state-of-the-art corporate office, but with franchisees as well. Genevieve has demonstrated high-level communications, marketing, management and branding skills that elevate our overall operations and enhance our opportunities for growth."

Amabile's responsibilities as projects communication manager include managing Tint World®'s executive-level and franchise development communications, management of our fulfillment center inventory, assisting with vendor partnerships, coordinating marketing initiatives, franchise development strategies, and maintaining consistent project brand messaging.

Before joining Tint World®, Amabile worked in health care marketing and publishing. She is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University.

"This job puts me right in the middle of a fast-paced work environment, so I immediately felt like a member of the Tint World® family," Amabile said. "The entire culture here is focused on supporting success, from franchisees to the top executives. It inspires each of us to deliver real results that contribute to the company's growth."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

