Tint World® Names Maria Landaeta as Creative Design Manager

"While attending school to fine-tune her design skills, Maria acquired multiple certifications putting her at the very top of her class," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "In addition to her knack for design, she has experience with adapting her designs to suit a diverse range of consumer markets, which has provided her the skills to transition to a worldwide franchise very easily."

Bonfiglio said the leadership and organizational skills Landaeta developed in the fast-paced world of design will be an asset in delivering quick results to the Tint World® corporation and all of its franchisees.

"Tint World® makes it a priority to stay current with the latest in design and marketing trends, which is what attracted me to the company immediately," Landaeta said. "This company has a reputation for excellence that has helped numerous entrepreneurs succeed. I am proud to join this talented team and I look forward to lending my design expertise to help Tint World® continue to grow."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

