Tint World® Opens First New Jersey Location

"I've known Paul for many years, and he is going to provide Eatontown with great products, as well as great service," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "This is going to be a great location for those living in North Jersey who want a full service auto accessory center to outfit their cars with the latest in safety technology and with the most stylish after-market products around."

Tint World® of Eatontown provides a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film. Many of the products for automobiles are also available for boats and other marine vehicles.

Tint World® of Eatontown is located at 52 Highway 35. For more information, call (848) 456-7044.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

Charles.Bonfiglio@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Tint World