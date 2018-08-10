Tint World® Opens New Store in Missouri City, Texas

"It's been a dream of ours to open a store together, and Tint World® has been a great partner to streamline this process," Patel said. "They've been flexible and provided support and training that's helped us reach our goal, which is to help our customers and community by providing safety features like tinting, head units with hands-free calling, backup cameras, and alarm systems, as well as aesthetic and performance upgrades."

Tint World® of Missouri City will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

"Dhaval and Sam bring unique life and work experience into the Tint World® family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, President and CEO of Tint World®. "They've worked hard together to get their store open, and they're focused on bringing a high level of professional expertise to Tint World® and its customers. I think it's great that they're thinking of ways they can serve their community through the products and services that we offer.

The all-new Tint World® of Missouri City store is located at 2015 Highway 90 A. For more information, call (832) 726-0600.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

