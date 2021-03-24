Tint World® partners with official Jeep sound systems vendor DS18

"We're always excited to be able to offer our customers the top automotive electronic products on the market," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World ® . "Partnering with DS18 lets our customer have access to top-end car audio products, and we can't wait to see how they enjoy them."

DS18 is the official Jeep® sound systems vendor. The Miami-based company specializes in mobile, marine and home electronic equipment. DS18 offers several products including amplifiers, speakers, subwoofers, tweeters, component sets and a multitude of other audio accessories.

"We want to be able to reach an audience that enjoys the nuances of a great sound product as we do," said Sasha Susterman, CEO of DS18. "Joining Tint World®'s extensive franchise network will allow us to expand our reach and continue to show why we are an industry leader."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

About DS18

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DS18 is a leading electronics manufacturer specializing in mobile, marine and home electronic equipment. DS18 offers several series of amplifiers, speakers, subwoofers, tweeters, midranges, cables, accessories, component sets and much more. DS18 is the official Jeep sound systems vendor. To find out more, please visit www.ds18.com.

