Tint World® toasts top 2019 franchises and charts future success at International Franchise Convention

"The annual convention is one of the highlights of the year for the Tint World® family," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "We take some time to celebrate our success, but our franchise owners and the corporate team both are always focused on the future. The franchisees show up focused for the training and education we provide here at the convention, and it's a chance for us to learn from them, too. The connections that we make at this event are a big inspiration to reach even further in 2020."

Tint World® presented the following awards at the 2020 Tint World® International Franchise Convention:

Franchisee of the Year Award: Jeff and Penny Rackley (The Colony, Texas )



(The ) Best Performing Franchise Award: Pedro Flores ( Midland, Texas )



( ) Most Improved Franchise Award: Paul Sawhney ( Baltimore )



( ) Rookie of the Year Award: David "Kit" Pelletier ( Jacksonville, North Carolina )



David "Kit" Pelletier ( ) Local Marketing Impact Award: Pete and Barbra Muller ( Longwood, Florida )



( ) Top Gun Franchise Award: Tim and Stacy Kjaer ( Medford / Long Island , New York )



( / , ) Franchise Mentor of the Year Award: Austin Gurba ( Lenexa, Kansas )



( ) Franchise Ambassador of the Year Award ( Canada ): Trevor and Sue Dwyer ( Ontario )



( ) Franchise Ambassador of the Year Award (U.S.): Daniel Apicella ( Greensboro, North Carolina )



( ) Social Media Achievement Award: Randy and Austin Silver ( Cary, North Carolina ); Pete and Barbra Muller ( Longwood, Florida ); David "Kit" Pelletier ( Jacksonville, North Carolina ); Santiago and Dominica Rojas (Messapequa, New York ); Todd and Michelle Simms ( Saint Petersburg, Florida ); Tim and Stacey Kjaer ( Medford / Long Island ); Paul Sawhney ( Baltimore ); Jeff Moolevliet ( Coconut Creek, Florida ); Michael Richards and Dylan Thiel ( Rowlett, Texas )



Tim and Stacy Kjaer, co-owners of the Medford/Long Island store, along with store manager Kurt Kaufman, were once again honored as members of the $2 Million Club. The $1 Million Club included Jeff and Penny Rackley; Michael Richards and Dylan Thiel (Grapevine, Texas); Acey and Kerri Light (Lubbock, Texas); Santiago and Dominica Rojas (Massapequa, New York); and Randy and Austin Silver (Cary, North Carolina).

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

