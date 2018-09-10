Tint World® Unveils New Automotive Detailing Product Line

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, is now offering 10 new automotive detailing products to help keep customer's cars in showroom shape.

"At Tint World®, we're always looking to find ways to improve the quality of the products we offer," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, President and CEO of Tint World®. "We saw an opportunity to provide our customers with a series of unique products that not only make your car look great, but also protect it to help keep your investment safe."