Tintri to Host 'What is Intelligent Infrastructure?' Webcast Featuring Real-World Customer Insights and Analysis from Gartner, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, provider of Intelligent Infrastructure for virtualized and non-virtualized enterprise IT environments, today announced it will be hosting a free webcast that covers the topic of Intelligent Infrastructure from customer, vendor and analyst perspectives. The webcast, titled "What is Intelligent Infrastructure?", will include presenters from Tintri and Gartner, Inc., a leading global research and advisory company. It will also feature a speaker representing a prominent Tintri customer. This dynamic webcast will offer insights into the differentiated architecture and machine-learning (ML) capabilities of Intelligent Infrastructure and explain how these attributes enable AIOps – Artificial Intelligence (AI) for IT Operations – and automation in the data center to improve operational simplicity, business agility and cost-efficiency.

"The world's largest IT companies as well as leading industry analyst firms like Gartner are increasingly talking about the importance of Intelligent Infrastructure in the modern data center. Many of our storage competitors have also claimed that their products and solutions are intelligent, when in fact they represent standard infrastructure," said Erwin Daria, field CTO, Tintri. "This webcast will share real-world insights from Tintri and Gartner, as well as from an actual Tintri customer. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn how true Intelligent Infrastructure provides a differentiated experience – one that reduces administrative overhead by up to 95%."

In addition to Daria, the webcast will feature Gartner VP of Research Phil Dawson and a speaker from one of Tintri's customers, a global mobile wireless services company. It will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. PST, and will cover the following topics:

Definitions and experiences of Intelligent Infrastructure from customer, vendor, and analyst perspectives

Different approaches and capabilities of Intelligent Infrastructure versus standard infrastructure

Use cases and scenarios for leveraging Intelligent Infrastructure today

Real-world examples – and associated benefits – of Intelligent Infrastructure in practice

To register for this free webcast, visit: https://mkt.tintri.com/gartner-what-is-II-webcast.

About Tintri

Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world's largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

