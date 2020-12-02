Tinuiti Announces Investment from New Mountain Capital to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

The Tinuiti management team will continue in their roles, with both Zach Morrison, Tinuiti CEO, and Nii Ahene, Tinuiti's Chief Strategy Officer, serving on the board of directors.

Over the last several years, Tinuiti has executed on a strategic growth plan that has been fueled by organic investments in talent and technology, while also adding new capabilities and expertise through M&A. This has included three acquisitions – OrionCKB, Email Aptitude, and CPC Strategy – which, together with Elite SEM, were rebranded as Tinuiti in 2019. During this period, Tinuiti has achieved tremendous growth, expanding from 150 employees in 2017 to 700 employees in 2020, with over $2B in digital media under management. Tinuiti has been able to accomplish this growth while driving an intense focus on customer satisfaction and client outcomes, as well as employee culture and opportunity.

"We are relentlessly focused on how consumer attention evolves in today's digital, mobile, and increasingly eCommerce-first world. This focus fuels our strategic plan - ensuring we continue delivering incredible brand performance for our clients," said Zach Morrison, Tinuiti's CEO. "New Mountain Capital understands our unique positioning as tech-enabled leaders in performance marketing, and the partnership will expedite our growth both organically and inorganically to build the digital marketing firm of tomorrow."

"We have been incredibly impressed by the award-winning, entrepreneurial culture and innovative company that Founder and Chairman Ben Kirshner, Zach, Nii, and the rest of the team have built at Tinuiti, and we look forward to accelerating their vision and positioning Tinuiti as the standard bearer in this market," said Matt Holt, Managing Director and President of Private Equity at New Mountain.

"The rising importance and increasing complexity of digital marketing and eCommerce ecosystems is generating a massive need for firms that can partner with brands to navigate this landscape and deliver data-driven outcomes. Tinuiti's unmatched expertise, powered by their incredible technology, Mobius, uniquely positions them to capitalize on this massive market opportunity and deliver real quantifiable value to their clients," added Brian Murphy, Director at New Mountain.

Current investment partner Mountaingate Capital is exiting Tinuiti in this transaction, which is expected to close before the end of 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook and Amazon, with over $2 billion in digital media under management and 700 employees. With expert knowledge in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing and more, Tinuiti understands success requires both strategy and channel specialization. Each solution is delivered leveraging Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology - Mobius. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with $28 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.

