Tinuiti Launches Instacart Acceleration Program

Instacart is the North American leader in online grocery delivery and has become an essential service as consumers across North America have turned to online grocery delivery and pickup services in the wake of COVID-19. With more than 5 million unique products on its marketplace, Instacart has the largest digital grocery catalog in the world and is offering brands of all sizes an opportunity to make sure they're reaching customers as their shopping habits change. Tinuiti, the agency with the most comprehensive ecommerce marketplace marketing services, is well-positioned to help brands scale up on Instacart.

Instacart today partners with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers to offer delivery and pickup services from nearly 40,000 brick and mortar stores across more than 5,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada. With Instacart, customers can get all the fresh groceries, pantry staples and household essentials they need from the retailers and brands they love delivered directly to their door in as fast as an hour. Instacart has partnered with more than 150 new retailers this year, including launches with Big Lots, 7-Eleven, and Sephora, as well as dozens of local grocers across America, among others.

"The next biggest online marketplace is right down the block," said Elizabeth Marsten, Tinuiti's senior director, Strategic Marketplace Services. "If you're one of the millions of brands already being sold in stores on the Instacart marketplace, you simply must be advertising there—or you're leaving sales on the table."

Marsten emphasized that Instacart's reach and size allows it to offer brands powerful insights into the ecommerce landscape and how customers are shopping. Instacart Ads allows brands of all sizes to deepen their digital engagement with customers shopping from any of the more than 500 retailers on the Instacart marketplace.

Tinuiti's service-first approach to helping clients sell on Instacart includes complete campaign management, budgeting, bid and keyword management, and dedicated account managers providing strategic recommendations and optimizations.

To provide best in class scale and optimization, Tinuiti has evolved its own market-leading eCommerce activation tool, MobiusX, to utilize Instacart Advertising's API. Tinuiti is also teaming up directly with Instacart on future product and business development to improve reporting, functionality, features, and scalability.

"The decision to develop our technology to support the Instacart platform was easy," said David Weichel, vice president, Product Development at Tinuiti. "It's clear where the growth is and is going to be, and with that comes many opportunities for us to grow our clients faster. We're really excited to be working with the Instacart team and continue innovating MobiusX for this emerging channel."

The Forrester Wave™: Performance Marketing Agencies, Q3 2019 Report cited that "Tinuiti offers some of the strongest ecommerce ad strategies in the field" and that Tinuiti is the partner to connect your marketplace strategy to your broader performance marketing efforts.

