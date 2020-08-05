Tinuiti's Q2 Amazon Benchmark Report Shows Accelerated Ad Spend in Both Sponsored Products and Amazon DSP Campaigns for Its Clients Despite Pandemic Concerns

This is the first report that fully encompasses the reality of a pandemic-conscious society as trends crystallize and actionable insights surrounding the 'rebound' arise. Tinuiti's research team uncovered that its clients' spend growth for Amazon Advertising Sponsored Products in the US accelerated to 28% year over year, following 24% growth in Q1. Sales grew even faster than spend at 37% and clicks soared by 49%. Cost per click (CPC) declined 14% in the first full quarter of the last two years to show YoY declines in pricing, with some advertisers leaving the auction due to issues related to COVID-19. Sponsored Brands growth also soared for the quarter, with spend up 60% year over year and sales attributed to the format growing 79%.

"Amazon Advertising remains a fast-growing opportunity for vendors and sellers to help accelerate product sales and brands. They should be looking to take advantage of the full suite of available formats in order to maximize their footprint in the second half of 2020," said Andy Taylor, director of research, Tinuiti. "Particularly in the lead up to Q4, marketers should be planning out ad strategy now."

Our Amazon DSP advertiser accounts have also experienced consistent growth as ad spend increased 28% quarter over quarter, a significant acceleration from the 4% observed in Q1 and the fifth straight quarter of spend growth for the Amazon DSP. Additionally, CPM declined 1% following a 26% decline in Q1.

"The median Amazon DSP advertiser spent 54% of total Amazon DSP investment towards inventory featured on Amazon owned-and-operated properties in Q2, with that spend driving 67% of purchases," said Jeff Coleman, group vice president of marketplaces at Tinuiti. "Amazon-owned inventory outperforms non-Amazon inventory in terms of 'detail page' view rate and purchase rate for many advertisers, as these units are often featured directly on Amazon immediately prior to purchase. Third-party inventory can be valuable to brands looking to stay top-of-mind with consumers even when they're off Amazon."

Every quarter, Tinuiti will continue to analyze its advertiser performance through an intensive reporting series. Similar to this report, Q2 ad-spending benchmarks for Facebook and Google will be released in the coming weeks.

