Tiny Bully Takes On Traditional Agency Model

GREENLAND, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 30 years in the marketing and branding industry, MicroArts Creative Agency is proud to announce it's rebranding as TINY BULLY — a change that reflects an evolved agency model that empowers brands to punch beyond their weight with a special forces partner that delivers big agency talent in a more personalized, passionate and efficient package.

With a goal of delivering big ideas to brands looking to break through the noise, Tiny Bully's emergence into the marketing and branding world comes at a time that the traditional agency model simply isn't cutting it for all but the largest brands.

Existing models often require brands to choose between do-it-all mega agencies or small shops that lack the strategic/business expertise to drive branding success. Tiny Bully offers another choice — a boutique team that pairs big agency talent with a small unit of experts dedicated to closer collaboration and bigger results.

"Our new brand reflects our 30-year evolution to a fundamentally different agency that ensures up and coming brands get the higher level of services they need to win," said President and Partner Danielle O'Neil. "We treat every dollar our clients spend as if it was our own."

The rebrand has been a long time coming, according to Founder and Partner Peter Getman.

"From our onset as a software and tech marketing company, we know that the traditional agency model doesn't serve brands," said Getman. "Our new brand reflects our perfection of a different kind of approach. One that truly works for today's brands."

Tiny Bully is made up of strategic account managers, graphic artists, animation specialists, copywriters, and digital marketing managers. Getman said the agency promises to always give its clients the A-team.

"We're the same nice people with mean ideas," Getman said.

About Tiny Bully

Tiny Bully Branding Agency is a special forces branding and marketing agency with experience working with not only some of the top brands in the pet and confection industry, as well as several challenger brands and startups. We're the team that gets dropped in to develop the strategy, creative and campaigns that move your brand. We promise less fat, more results and crazy ideas that are always a safe bet.

