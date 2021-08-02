Tiny Homes Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio
Aug 02, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The tiny homes market is set to grow by USD 3.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cavco Industries Inc., CMH Services Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., Humble Hand Craft, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. are some of the major market participants. The fact that it is affordable by a mass section of the population will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Tiny Homes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Tiny Homes Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Mobile Tiny Homes
- Stationary Tiny Homes
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40810
Tiny Homes Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the tiny homes market in the Homebuilding industry include Cavco Industries Inc., CMH Services Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., Humble Hand Craft, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Tiny Homes Market size
- Tiny Homes Market trends
- Tiny Homes Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tiny homes market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Tiny Homes Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist tiny homes market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the tiny homes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the tiny homes market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tiny homes market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Kitchen Sinks Market- The kitchen sinks market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Commercial Dishwasher Market - The commercial dishwasher market is segmented by product (commercial door-type dishwasher, commercial under-counter dishwasher, commercial conveyor dishwasher, and commercial flight-type dishwasher) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cavco Industries Inc.
- CMH Services Inc.
- Handcrafted Movement
- Heirloom Inc.
- Humble Hand Craft
- Oregon Cottage Co.
- Skyline Champion Corp.
- Tiny Home Builders
- Tiny SMART House Inc.
- Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/tiny-homes-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/tiny-homes-market
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article