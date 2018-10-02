Tiny Raises $4M from BlueRun Ventures to Advance Rich-Text Editing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Tiny, the rich-text editing platform that helped launch and scale successful brands including Atlassian, Medium, Evernote, Zendesk, Drift, and WordPress, announced today that it raised $4M in Series A funding led by BlueRun Ventures. Additionally, the company introduced a cloud file management system, Tiny Drive, and a preview of a new user interface in the upcoming version 5 of TinyMCE. Tiny is also introducing three new partners as the start of an expanded app directory.

Tiny's extended platform of premium plugins, cloud services, and support has attracted more than 1,000 paying customers and OEM partners including IBM, Adobe, Boeing, NASDAQ, VISA, and Ubisoft. With the support of its large open-source community, TinyMCE has become synonymous with rich text editing and is used by millions of people each day.



"Writing long-form content is as popular as ever, particularly in the workplace," said Andrew Roberts, co-founder and CEO of Tiny. "Businesses today will only succeed if they remove obstacles to how content is captured, shaped, shared and published."

"Over the past fourteen years, Tiny has delivered truly great writing experiences to millions. Developers appreciate the seamlessness of Tiny, its laser-focused functionality and the incomparable value it delivers," said Jeff Tannenbaum, Partner at BlueRun Ventures. "I'm thrilled to partner with Andrew and the team as they build the next phase of rich-text editing and unlock tremendous opportunities for companies of all sizes."

In addition to today's funding, Tiny announced two new product releases and a partner program to help its paying customers and open source community continue to build great writing experiences.



Tiny Drive Tiny Cloud . It is integrated with the TinyMCE UI and is the fastest way for developers to add rich media capabilities to their applications. Start using Tiny Drive here . - Available today for developers to easily add asset management to their applications. With Tiny Drive, end users can easily upload and manage images and files using. It is integrated with the TinyMCE UI and is the fastest way for developers to add rich media capabilities to their applications. Start using Tiny Drive

TinyMCE 5 here . - The next major release of TinyMCE is now in developer preview. It introduces a new library of UI components, a CSS framework to integrate the UI into custom design systems, and a new set of APIs that make it easier to build custom plugins. Learn more and access the developer preview for Tiny's blog post

Tiny App Directory partners include: - Tiny has many third-party developers building plugins on its platform. This ecosystem offers developers a large set of possibilities when integrating TinyMCE into their applications. Today, the company announced a new program for customers to easily connect with top extensions. Tiny's inauguralinclude:

Highcharts - Insert SVG-based, multi-platform charts into content.



Codox - Enable real-time co-editing.



Nifty Images - Insert personalized images, countdown timers and live social feeds.

Today's funding, product releases, and partnership announcements are paving the way for Tiny to be the platform of choice for embedding content creation capabilities in applications.



About Tiny Technologies, Inc

Tiny is the rich text editing platform that helped launch and scale the adoption of WordPress, Medium, Marketo, Zendesk, Atlassian and many more. More than 1M developers and 1,000 paying customers count on the TinyMCE open-source core and the extended platform of premium plugins, cloud services, and support. Using Tiny, companies quickly deploy capabilities that enable their end users to create quality content and increase productivity. Tiny is a private company with series A funding from BlueRun Ventures. To learn more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.cloud .

