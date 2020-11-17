Tinybeans & Red Tricycle Host 30-Day Toy Giveaway for The Holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Tinybeans and Red Tricycle, along with our partners, Evite, Toy Insider and Hanna Andersson, are giving away some of the hottest toys of the season for 30 days, from November 16 through December 15, 2020.

30-Day Toy Giveaway Holiday Toy Giveaway

As part of the 30-Day Toy Giveaway Sweepstakes, daily toys including the Nintendo Switch, a LEGO Star Wars set, a 3-D printer, Blue Clues toys, Super Mario coding game, and a Disney Frozen Princess doll. Enter just once and you will be eligible to win today's toy and all remaining prize drawings through the end of the giveaway! (Note: one prize per person).

Additionally, a toy donation has also been made to support families in need via Sunnyside Reform Church in New York City.

Full list of toys includes:

Kid Trax 4×4 Tracker Electric Ride On Toy, $219 value.

Ryan's World Mystery Spy Vault, $39.99 value.

Thomas & Friends Talking Thomas & Percy Train Set, $49.99 value.

Up, In & Over Energetic Elephant Bouncer, $57.97 value.

PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ, $129.99 value.

The Child 11-inch Vinyl Head Plush. $49.99 value.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Kit , $119.99 value.

NCAA College Mascot 6V Plush Ride-on, $179.99 value.

Disney Frozen Magic in Motion Elsa Doll, $59.99 value.

Hexbug Nanotopia, $49.99 value.

Ryan's World Shadow Ninja Warrior Mystery Box, $59.99 value.

VTech Kidizoom Creator Cam, $59.99 value.

Skyrocket Chocolate Pen, $29.99 value.

Blue's Clues & You! prize pack, $100 value.

Arts & crafts prize pack, $100 value.

Super Mario Adventures Starter Course, $59.99value.

Toybox Labs 3D Printer for Kids Starter Bundle, $299 value.

Osmo Coding Starter Kit for iPad, $100 value.

Blues Clues & You Dance Along Blue Plush, $59.99 value.

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set, $49.99 value.

Crayola STEAM prize pack, $100 value

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Baby Yoda, $89.99 value.

Learning Resources Botley 2.0 Coding Robot, $84.99 value.

Barbie Color Reveal Slumber Party, $49.99 value

Spinmaster Paw Patrol Adventure Bay Rescue Way, $39.99 value.

Playmobil RC Crane with Building Section, $99.99 value.

Moose Toys Squeakee the Balloon Dog, $59.99 value.

Ricky Zoom Remote Control Turbo Trick Ricky, $29.99 value.

Google Kids Space on Lenovo Tablet, $130 value.

Roblox Avatar prize pack, $70 value.

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Plane, $89 value.

Nintendo Switch, $299 value.

Click here to enter to the 30 Day Toy Giveaway.

Media contact:

Jacqui Boland

[email protected]

206-491-0635

SOURCE Tinybeans