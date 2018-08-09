Tinyhood Reinvents the Way Parents Participate in Parenting Classes by Bringing Them Online

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tinyhood, an online community for parents, announces a revolutionary way for parents to receive support and expert advice. To meet the demands of today's multi-tasking, digitally native parents, Tinyhood provides live and interactive online parenting classes led by best in class parenting experts to expectant and parents of kids zero to three. To celebrate the launch, and in honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Tinyhood is offering free access to its $40 online Breastfeeding 101 class to all expectant and new parents on August 27, 2018, at 8:00 P.M. EST.

The abundance of information that is available to parents can be overwhelming. A simple search for "Breastfeeding Tips" returns more than 135 million results. But the needs and questions from parents is not one size fits all. Tinyhood identified a desire from parents to get personalized support in a convenient online platform.

"We are here to support all parents with personalized resources and expert-led online classes for whatever they need," said Becky Miller, CEO & Co-Founder of Tinyhood. "We believe a fed baby is a happy baby. If a mom is looking for a class on breastfeeding, we are here. If a mom is looking for support on weaning or bottle feeding, we are here for them too."

Tinyhood offers interactive, online classes led by top experts on a variety of parenting topics including breastfeeding, infant and toddler sleep, postpartum health and nutrition, developmental milestones, potty training and much, much more. Parents will receive a private link to a recording of the live parenting class to revisit whenever they would like. In addition, parents can access Tinyhood's experts for one-on-one virtual consultations and help.

For more information and to register for the free Breastfeeding 101 class visit Tinyhood.com/FreeClass.

About Tinyhood



Tinyhood is an online community platform that puts parents first and offers expert advice that is personalized, professional, and conveniently accessible. Established in 2017, the Boston-based company was co-founded by Becky Miller and Susan Blinn with a mission to offer today's modern parent with the tools to "parent with confidence." Tinyhood makes it possible for parents to virtually connect with experts and receive support through its hand-picked roster of certified lactation consultants, sleep consultants, pediatric nutritionists, potty training specialists, and more. Parents can chat with experts one-on-one and access a full curriculum of online classes from "Breastfeeding 101" to "Terrible 2's and Threenagers: Understanding Your Child's Behavior." For more information, please visit Tinyhood.com.

