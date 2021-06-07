Tinyhood, The Leading Online Learning Platform For Parents, Makes Infant CPR Class Free For 48 Hours For National Safety Month

The online class, taught by a Certified CPR instructor and Registered NICU nurse, is designed specifically for parents and caregivers and covers how to identify the signs of an unresponsive or choking infant, and how to perform CPR. The class also covers practical, real life scenarios so parents and caregivers can know exactly how to act in any situation.

"Knowing how to do infant CPR is perhaps the most essential skill that expecting and new parents need to know when they have a baby," said co-founder and CEO Becky Miller. "We hope that by making this class free in support of National Safety Month, we will draw attention to the importance of knowing how to perform CPR in order to save a baby's life."

70% of Americans do not know the life-saving skill of CPR. When ordinary people, not just doctors and EMTs, are equipped with the skills to perform infant CPR, it can double or triple a baby's chance of survival.

"When we created this infant CPR online class, we were determined to provide a virtual option for parents and caregivers that would not only be more convenient, but also more comprehensive," said co-founder and CEO Susan Blinn. "With our professionally produced class, we're able to provide an unmatched learning experience complete with detailed demonstrations, as well as interactive guides and checklists."

Tinyhood's courses are taught by the industry's leading experts in order to give parents the most reliable information. The platform is created with the busy, modern parent in mind. All courses are 100 percent flexible and include access for 2 years, allowing parents to learn at their own pace and in the comfort of their own homes.

About Tinyhood

Tinyhood is the leading online learning platform for the modern parent, giving them information they can trust and strategies to make them feel empowered throughout their parenting journey. Every Tinyhood course is taught by top experts, and topics range from pregnancy through toddlerhood. The courses are 100% flexible allowing parents to watch them at their own pace, on their own time, and in the privacy of their own home. Each course also comes with interactive checklists and guides, a private community, and expert office hours to help you troubleshoot issues as you go. Kids don't come with a manual, but this is pretty close.

