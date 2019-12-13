Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins Launches CBD-Infused Beauty and Wellness Line

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tionne Watkins launched her new beauty and wellness line called TLCBD. This product line combines top of the line health and beauty products with CBD & full-spectrum oil to enhance overall wellness for users. The singer is proud to announce her female-owned and operated company, which also plans to give back to women in need.

"I'm excited to have partnered with some of the top female experts in the CBD & health field to create TLCBD. I was inspired to create this product line based on my own success story with CBD-rich extract. I realized what a positive impact it had on my life and I wanted to bring that to my fans and the world. TLCBD products not only help people look good, but feel good too," said Tionne Watkins, musician and beauty line owner. "The vision of my TLCBD line is to help people own their wellness. I want people to feel good from the inside out."

My products will help nourish, moisturize, renew and regenerate our skin and bodies. The products contain specially crafted full-spectrum CBD extract, antioxidants, carotenoids, and other botanicals that work to renew & revitalize the cells in our bodies. The beauty line includes CBD infused hydrating beauty serums, face creams, and lip balms. The wellness line includes pain relief balms, oral tinctures, and gummies with high-quality CBD. There's even a pet line including CBD tinctures to help your fur-baby with a myriad of conditions, including arthritis, skin conditions and anxiety. The prices range from $22 - $142 and can be purchased at ShopTLCBD.com, at pop-up shops around the county and soon to be named retail partners.

For more information on the launch and products, please visit shoptlcbd.com.

About TLCBD Beauty

Tionne Watkins established TLCBD in 2018, fueled by the desire to share ethical, effective CBD products with her fans. Tour life had taken its toll, and, searching for a way to unravel the damage, Tionne discovered CBD. It changed her life and started a revolution that is TLCBD. Today, she insists that her products be made with only top of the line, natural ingredients and that her science team apply the latest innovations to create results-oriented health & beauty products and pet supplements. The company uses only CBD derived from sustainably-farmed hemp and all products are made in the USA, with the environment in mind. Her products are tested on friends and family and are completely cruelty- free. Shoptlcbd.com

