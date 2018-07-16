TIoTA and MachNation Team Up to Present Trusted IoT Challenges Worldwide

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trusted IoT Alliance (TIoTA), an ecosystem of more than 50 companies working together to build open source trusted systems for IoT with blockchain and related technologies, and MachNation, a global independent IoT research and benchmarking firm, today introduced an initiative to stage a series of Trusted IoT Challenges worldwide.

"MachNation is delighted to join TIoTA in the development of these challenges," said Steve Hilton, President of MachNation. "As a firm dedicated to researching and benchmarking IoT platforms and solution, MachNation recognizes the value of identifying leading solutions in the market. As IoT, blockchain and related technologies continue to grow, having proven ways to benchmark and improve these solutions is critically important."

"The intent of the challenges is to spur innovation by combining blockchain and related technologies and IoT while developing roadmaps, templates, standards and guidelines," said Zaki Manian, Executive Director of TIoTA. "Output from the challenges will help provide best practices and deliverables in the blockchain for IoT space and bring visibility to the Proof of Concept work underway at the Alliance and in the industry. We are looking forward to working with MachNation as we drive the industry forward."

Sign-up and challenge guidelines are available on the TIoTA website. Dr. Alexy Khrabrov, TIoTA's Chief Community Officer, will run the challenges initiative. He can be reached at community@trusted-iot.org to discuss partnerships, participation and details of the challenges.

The winners will gain direct access to the Enterprise members of the Alliance to develop products and services based on the winning designs, including a paid Proof of Concept. MachNation will publish a report describing the winning solution. An overall winner will be awarded in each category, along with Best Business Contribution, Best Technical Contribution, and Best Usability, depending on the challenge.

Four Challenges

The organizations announced four initial global challenge competitions that will take place over the next 18 months, including:

Smart E-Mobility – Enables seamless mobility services for Electric Vehicles (EVs), such as charging, roaming and convenience services. Connects smart grids, smart homes, and EVs for transparent energy billing. Smart Logistics – Uses identity mechanisms to set up information sharing between participants in logistics value chains on a need-to-know basis. Addresses the N*M integration problem. Smart Buildings – Optimizes building performance for security, automation and efficiency. Uses immutable event log with granular access for sharing and analyzing security events with stakeholders. Applicable to factories, airports, shopping malls, and other venues. Smart Construction – Combines innovation of IoT Solutions for Smart Construction with trust technologies. Includes wearables, tracking devices, and smart construction equipment.

The common questions for each challenge are:

How can IoT help solve the connectivity challenges in each vertical?

What kind of identity is required to track any sets of objects – cars, containers, assets - in each vertical?

How is the trust between providers, customers and partners upheld?

What kind of payment infrastructure is required?

How are the regulatory and compliance requirements addressed, especially across borders?

Smart E-Mobility is the first challenge and online registration is available. The deadline to submit design proposals is January 21, 2019. Bosch is co-sponsoring the challenge and providing test equipment and field trial support. Additionally, Bosch is contributing a Jaguar I-PACE all-electric vehicle for building a seamless tour across Europe.

Given the broad scope of the challenges, startups and enterprises are invited to submit solutions addressing the whole or parts of the solution for each area.

TIoTA is collaborating with other consortia and alliance partners to provide the best domain expertise and technical support for each challenge. For its first partnership in this context, TIoTA announced that it is co-hosting the MOBI Grand Challenge.

About MachNation

MachNation is the only firm exclusively dedicated to testing and researching Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, middleware, and services. MachNation owns and runs MachNation IoT Test Environment (MIT-E), the industry's only independent, hands-on, benchmarking lab for IoT platforms. MachNation specializes in understanding and predicting IoT technologies including their impact on digitization, hardware, communication services, applications and support tools. MachNation participates in many of the world's most exclusive IoT events and contributes regularly to leading IoT and business press. For more information, please visit https://www.machnation.com.

About TIoTA

TIoTA is a result of the collaboration amongst passionate technologists working to leverage blockchain infrastructure to secure and scale IoT ecosystems. TIoTA seeks to enable trust in the data produced by such IoT systems in a distributed ledger/blockchain agnostic fashion, thereby enabling a decentralized trust model for interoperable digitized identities of physical goods, documents, immobilized assets, sensors, and machines. Visit trusted-iot.org and #trustediotchallenges to find out more.

