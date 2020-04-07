Tippy Launches New Online Tipping Platform During COVID-19 Pandemic

TIPIT >> FWD is a secure transaction and the tips made online go directly into the salon professional's (or other service provider) bank account along with an encouraging message.

During COVID-19 pandemic, Tippy realized they needed to roll out an online feature to their current customers and opened it to any new salons or businesses who want to help support the employees relying most of their income on tips. Their goal is to offer TIPIT>>FWD free to anyone who may benefit including pet groomers, tattoo artists, and servers among other industries.

David Tashjian, partner at Tippy, says "these wonderful service professionals are at home wondering every day how they are going to cover their rent/mortgage and support their families." He continued with a heartfelt blog post on the Tippy website announcing the launch of TIPIT>>FWD , stating "Let's make lemonade out of the lemons we've been dealt and use these times to show our children what's really important in life…helping family and friends!"



The Stats:

Since launching Tuesday, March 31st, hundreds of salon professionals have received more than $40,000 in tips along with thoughtful messages. Loyal customers who wanted to support their stylists during this time on average made tips of $62, up from the average $17 per salon professional. There have even been multiple generous tips of $500 plus.

For more information individuals in the tipping industry and salon or shop owners can visit www.meettippy.com and click on TIPIT>>FWD.

About Tippy

Tippy is a digital tipping solution built for salon industry professionals by industry professionals. Tippy's disruptive technology offers a suite of tools reducing salon owners' processing fees and improving service providers' tips, helping them to meet and exceed financial goals. Its digital tipping kiosk system is a unique business solution that empowers financial stability in salon and spas throughout the country. For more information, visit MeetTippy.com.



