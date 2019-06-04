Tippy's Digital Tipping Platform Receives Endorsement by Summit Salon Business Center

"By teaching salon professionals how to manage their business and financials, Summit has created an amazing platform for business owners," said Terry McKim, Founder and CIO of Tippy. "We are excited to leverage this partnership and introduce this business solution to their many salons and stylists nationwide."

Salons and stylists in the Summit network will now have access to Tippy's digital tipping platform which includes a Tippy Mobile App, a Tippy-branded kiosk, digital dashboard summarizing transactions, and technical support from Tippy's Success Agent Program. Additionally, salons who are part of Summit Salon Business Center will receive financial tools to success, tutorials, classes and workshops on financial empowerment.

"It was easy for us to identify that Tippy has a similar goal as Summit Salon Business Center," said Heather Bagby, Summit Vice President of Business Development. "We are always looking for ways to offer financial empowerment tools to help our salons and stylists be at the top of their game and by endorsing Tippy, this helps them get there."

ABOUT TIPPY

Tippy is a digital tipping solution built for industry professionals by industry professionals. Tippy's disruptive technology offers a suite of tools reducing salon owners' processing fees and improving service providers' tips, helping them to meet and exceed financial goals. Tippy is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. For more information, visit MeetTippy.com .

ABOUT SUMMIT SALON BUSINESS CENTER

Summit Salon Business Center is the world's largest consulting, seminar and training company for salons and spas. Their remarkable record of turning marginally profitable salons into successful businesses occurred through an emphasis on team building, training, educating, and by continuing to guide their salon clients to success with their consultants. To learn more, visit https://www.summitsalon.com.

