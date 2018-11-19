Tips to Keep Frozen Pipe Damage Out of Holiday Expenses

The Petri Plumbing and Heating team recommends the following to prepare for frozen pipes:

Allow cold water to drip from faucets – When temperatures are expected to drop, allow faucets to slowly drip. Standing water is more susceptible to freezing and keeping the water flowing will prevent disastrous issues from developing.

Monitor the thermostat – Make sure the home's temperature is no lower than 55 degrees, especially if there are plans to travel for the holidays. A dip in temperature can increase the chances of frozen plumbing.

Open cabinets under sinks and vanities – These areas are more susceptible to damage from a temperature drop. Keep cabinets open to maximize the ambient heat circulating in the home.

Insulate the home – Attics, basements, and crawlspaces can develop leaks and cracks over time. Insulating these areas will maintain warmer temperatures and don't forget to check around the foundation of the home as well.

Insulate the pipes – There are many products on the market to add insulation to your pipes. Heat tape, pipe sleeves, and heat cable are easy, low-cost options that will add an extra level of protection when temperatures are low.

For more information about preventing damage from frozen pipes, please visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call 718-748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

