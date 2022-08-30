Tire Building Machinery Market Size to Grow by USD 111.55 million, Increasing Demand for Replaced Tires Globally to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tire building machinery market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for replaced tires globally. Tires are some of the most replaced components of vehicles due to constant exposure to wear and tear. Various factors such as harsh road conditions, demand for seasonal tires, and changing consumer behavior compel consumers to change tires. Thus, the demand for replacement tires is increasing in the market. In addition, several commercial tires are expected to reach the end of their product life cycles during the forecast period, especially in developed countries. Moreover, commercial vehicles with more than five years of service require the replacement of parts or the entire vehicle. The increasing replacement demand for tires is creating a demand for new tires, which is encouraging tire manufacturers to increase the production of tires.

The tire building machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 111.55 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The tire building machinery market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. Several local and regional vendors, especially in Asia, are offering tire building machinery at competitive prices when compared to established players. Hence, the market is competitive for new entrants. Though many local vendors are emerging in this market, they find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations.

Major Tire Building Machinery Companies

Balluff GmbH

BST GmbH

Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd.

Erdemtas Makine Elekt.San.Tic. Ltd.

Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH

Herbert Tire Tooling GmbH and Co. KG

INTEREUROPEAN Srl

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

MARANGONI Group

Mesnac Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Pelmar Engineering Ltd.

RRR Development Co. Inc.

SAMSON MACHINERY INC.

SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

TA KU MACHINERY CO. LTD.

TKH Group NV

YANTAI FRIEND MACHINERY CO. LTD.

Tire Building Machinery Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Passenger cars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial vehicle - size and forecast 2021-2026

Tire Building Machinery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The passenger vehicles segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as improving the economy, evolving lifestyles, and increasing incomes have led to a rise in the demand for new, safe, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced cars. These factors are fueling the demand for passenger vehicles, which will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Tire Building Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 111.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Balluff GmbH, BST GmbH, Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Erdemtas Makine Elekt.San.Tic. Ltd., Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH, Herbert Tire Tooling GmbH and Co. KG, INTEREUROPEAN Srl, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., MARANGONI Group, Mesnac Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Pelmar Engineering Ltd., RRR Development Co. Inc., SAMSON MACHINERY INC., SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., TA KU MACHINERY CO. LTD., TKH Group NV, and YANTAI FRIEND MACHINERY CO. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BST GmbH

Exhibit 89: BST GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: BST GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: BST GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH

Exhibit 92: Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 93: Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Pelmar Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Pelmar Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Pelmar Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Pelmar Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 RRR Development Co. Inc.

Exhibit 108: RRR Development Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: RRR Development Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: RRR Development Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 SAMSON MACHINERY INC.

Exhibit 111: SAMSON MACHINERY INC. - Overview



Exhibit 112: SAMSON MACHINERY INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: SAMSON MACHINERY INC. - Key offerings

10.10 SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

Exhibit 114: SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 115: SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD. - Key offerings

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 117: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 120: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 TKH Group NV

Exhibit 122: TKH Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 123: TKH Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 124: TKH Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: TKH Group NV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

