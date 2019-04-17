Tire Cord Fabrics Market by Material, Tire Type, Application, Vehicle Type - Global Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in vehicle usage globally, is expected to drive the tire cord fabrics market.

The tire cord fabrics market is estimated to be USD 4.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.59% between 2018 and 2023. The tire cord fabrics market is largely driven by the increase in vehicle usage, globally. Over the years, the automotive industry has witnessed significant growth in vehicle production and sales. As per OICA, global vehicle production in 2017 was approximately 97 million units. Currently, the automotive industry is witnessing a period of substantial growth in APAC and North America, among other regions, and the annual sales of vehicles have increased, significantly. According to OICA, the passenger car segment accounted for more than 50% of the total vehicle usage in 2017. Growth in vehicle usage is backed by increasing population, purchasing power, improving lifestyles and standard of living, and developing infrastructure sector. With improvements in the infrastructure sector and connectivity, and increased passenger car sales, the demand for light-duty vehicles is set to increase. On the other hand, increased spending on construction and growing mining activities will boost the demand for heavy vehicles. Hence, the increase in vehicle usage is expected to boost tire demand, thereby, driving the tire cord fabrics market during the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices is a major restraint for the growth of the market.



The nylon segment is expected to be the fastest growing type of tire cord fabrics, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.

The nylon segment is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growth of the nylon segment is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to its ability to provide high strength, tenacity, toughness, relatively superior fatigue resistance, and good adhesion to rubber.



Replacement segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall tire cord fabrics market, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.

The replacement segment is the largest application of tire cord fabrics.The quality of tires degrades as the vehicles age and so does the original equipment (OE) tire technologies.



Hence, replacement tires are a suitable option for better performance and increased durability. In addition to this, replacement tires are cheaper than original equipment (OE) tires.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing tire cord fabrics market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The APAC tire cord fabrics market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.APAC is a leading manufacturing hub for the automotive industry owing to the increasing passenger vehicle production in China and India.



The vehicle production in these countries is growing at a rapid rate because of the presence of major automotive players such as Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and Nissan.Manufacturers such as BMW and Volkswagen have already set up manufacturing units in these countries.



OEMs in this region are not only catering to the local demand, but are also serving the developed markets through exports. Such factors are expected to fuel the tire cord fabrics market in the region.

The key players profiled in the report include Indorama Ventures Company Limited (Thailand), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), SRF Limited (India), Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Turkey), Teijin Limited (Japan), and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan).



