Tire Cord Fabrics Market Worth $6.4 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Tire Cord Fabrics Market by Material (Nylon, Polyester, Rayon, Aramid, Polyethylene Napthalate), Tire Type (Radial Tire, Bias Tire), Application (OEM, Replacement), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Tire Cord Fabrics Market is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.59% from USD 4.9 billion in 2018.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107595988

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tire Cord Fabrics Market"

100 – Market Data Tables

46 – Figures

129 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/tire-cord-fabrics-market-107595988.html

Nylon is the largest segment of the tire cord fabrics market.

The nylon segment accounted for the largest share of the tire cord fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2017. The growth of the nylon segment is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to its ability to provide high strength, tenacity, toughness, relatively superior fatigue resistance, and good adhesion to rubber.

The replacement segment is estimated to be the largest application of tire cord fabrics during the forecast period.

The replacement segment is estimated to be the largest application of tire cord fabrics during the forecast period. The replacement segment also accounted for the largest share of the tire cord fabrics market in 2017, in terms of value. The quality of tires degrades as the vehicles ages and so does the original equipment (OE) tire technologies. Hence, replacement tires are a suitable option for better performance and increased durability. In addition to this, replacement tires are cheaper than original equipment (OE) tires.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=107595988



APAC is estimated to be the largest market for tire cord fabrics during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing Tire Cord Fabrics Market and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is a leading manufacturing hub for the automotive industry owing to the increasing passenger vehicle production in China and India. The vehicle production in these countries is growing at a rapid rate because of the presence of major automotive players such as Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and Nissan. Manufacturers such as BMW and Volkswagen have already set up manufacturing units in these countries. OEMs in this region are not only catering to the local demand, but are also serving the developed markets through exports. Such factors are expected to fuel the tire cord fabrics market in the region.

The key market players profiled in the report include Indorama Ventures Company Limited (Thailand), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), SRF Limited (India), Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Turkey), Teijin Limited (Japan), and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=107595988

Browse Adjacent Markets: Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Report:

Tire Material Market by Type (Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements, Textile Reinforcements), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, LCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tire-cord-fabrics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets