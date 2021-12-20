Tire Cord Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2026| Rising Number of Automobile Buyers to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Tire Cord Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tire cord market report covers the following areas:

Tire Cord Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The rising number of automobile buyers, performance advantages of tire cords, and advancements in tire manufacturing technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatility of raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Tire Cord Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Steel



Textile

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Tire Cord Market 2022-2026: Key Regions & Revenue Segment

67% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Thailand, and Japan are the key markets for tire cords in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America. The high-volume sales of hybrid passenger vehicles fitted with brake-by-wire systems will facilitate the tire cord market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The tire cord market share growth by the steel segment will be significant for revenue generation. Steel tire cords are the most preferred tire cords as steel provides better stability, reduces resistance, and improves the overall car performance. The use of steel in tires lowers the cost of tires and helps in managing the weight of tires. Moreover, it protects tires from excessive friction and improves the fuel efficiency of cars.

Technavio market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, segmentation, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Tire Cord Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tire cord market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tire cord market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tire cord market vendors

