Tire Demand in India is Forecast to Grow 7% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tire demand in India is expected to increase 7.0% per year through 2022 to 338 million units, registering the fastest gains of any major tire market. Motorcycles will retain the largest share of tire demand in India due to the large number of motorcycles in use in the nation. However, growth through 2022 will be slower as income levels rise and more consumers upgrade to motor vehicles. Motor vehicles will represent the fastest growing market for tires. As ownership and the size of India's motor vehicle park increase, replacement tire sales will advance. Demand for other tires, such as those used on industrial and agricultural vehicles, will remain small due to minimal use of such machinery in the country. These and other trends are presented in Global Tires, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

In 2017, India was a net importer of tires, with a trade deficit equivalent to 23% of demand. India's trade deficit grew considerably between 2007 and 2012. Rapid advances in motorcycle and motor vehicle sales boosted associated tire demand at a pace that local producers were unable to meet. Through 2022, local tire production increases will lag those of demand, resulting in a continued expansion of India's trade deficit.

