Tire Rubber Chemicals Market with Forecasts to 2030
May 06, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tire Rubber Chemicals Market 2018: Past-Present-Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This tire rubber chemical market analysis covers the period 2011 to 2030. Covering key rubber chemical manufacturers by chemical group and subgroup and detailing tire market drivers, prices, volumes and values.
Key manufacturers are discussed by chemical group and subgroup. Chemical groups include: plasticisers, antidegradants, curatives, process aids, coupling agents, bonding agents and reinforcing resins. Subgroup includes chemicals relevant to the main group (e.g. for antidegradants this includes antioxidants, antiozonants and waxes).
Tire rubber chemical market drivers include those common to all chemical types such as global megatrends and tire industry growth. Market drivers relevant to individual chemical groups and subgroups are also analysed in detail covering items such as regional developments, legislation and environmental concerns. Market volumes are then provided in detail by rubber chemical group, subgroup and region for 2011 to 2030. This is followed by regional market values based on average weighted pricing for 2017 projected to 2023 and 2029.
Forward market volumes and values are derived by combining all the necessary market drivers, including but not limited to: organic growth, regional drivers and technology drivers. RCCL's comprehensive analysis system is outlined in the report. Market volumes have been validated against real life usage patterns from a number of different confidential sources.
This report is targeted at tire rubber chemical manufacturers including process oil, resin, antidegradant, curative, process aid, coupling agent and bonding agent manufacturers. The report is also suitable for tire manufacturers and manufacturers of specialist tire materials. The content is suitable for marketing strategies, market research and market insight. Other parties which will find this report valuable include: equipment suppliers, raw material producers, rubber chemical traders and industry consultants.
Key Topics Covered:
- Tire Rubber Chemicals Overview
- Market Drivers Common to All Chemical Types
- Plasticisers
- Antidegradants
- Curatives
- Process Aids
- Coupling Agents
- Bonding Agents
- Reinforcing Resins
- Tire Rubber Chemicals Summary Comparisons
- Concluding Comments
- Appendices
- Additional Documentation
Companies Mentioned
- Addivant
- Allnex
- Amino-chem
- Apar Industries
- Atul
- BASF
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Calument specialty Products
- CEPSA
- China Sunsine
- Continental Tires
- CNOOC
- Cross Oil
- Dalian JinShi Zinc Oxide
- DIC Corporation
- Doubl Vigour
- Dow
- Dynasol
- Ergon
- Eastman Chemicals Company
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Everzinc
- Evonik
- ExxonMobil
- Gazprom
- Goodyear
- GP Petroleums
- H&R Group
- Hepsen Kimya
- Hexion
- Hollyfrontier
- Hungpai
- International Waxes
- IOI Oleochemicals
- Kemai Chemical
- Khimprom
- Khumho Petrochemical
- Kraton Corporation
- Lanxess
- LyondellBassell
- Merchem
- Michelin
- Momentive
- Nocil
- Nynas
- OM Group
- Oleon
- Orgkhim
- Oriental Carbon
- Paramelt
- Pertamina
- Performance Additives
- Pirelli
- Polymer Solutions
- Repsol
- Rutgers
- Sasol Performance Chemicals
- Shepherd Chemicals
- Shell
- Shin Etsu
- Showa Shell
- Shuguang Silane
- Sinochem Group
- Sino Legend
- Sinopec
- SI Group
- Struktol
- Sumitomo Bakelite
- Sumitomo Rubber
- Thai Lube Base
- Total
- Umicore
- Wellbank Global
- Wilmar International
- Yokohama
- ZoChem
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3he9pa
