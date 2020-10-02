Tired of Being Stuck at Home?

TROUT CREEK, Mont., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With all of the disruptive activity happening these days such as politics, climate change and Covid-19, Steve Michaels has offered a respite to all this gut-wrenching activity by offering a free tour of the Shire of Montana patterned after the book, The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien. The Shire was written up in the NY Times, HGTV and other media sources. Steve is also in the process of building "The Castle" which will inhabit his island in a 2-acre pond. The Castle is 90% finished and can be seen in construction mode and to top it all off, Steve is offering 50% off on all of his art in his new gallery "Art at the Barn".

Art at the Barn - Montana The Shire of Montana

Steve has turned half of the barn into a beautiful art gallery with his exclusive abstract he entitles "Expanded Abstract Imagery" along with local landscape photographs which are made on a patented polished metal. This can all be seen with a glorious backdrop of Vermont Sugar Maples in awesome fall colors. You can feed the cutthroat trout, sit on several decks and just soak in the color.

There is no charge to get out of the house and surround yourself with a touch of Vermont, a 20-acre Shire and a detailed Castle with a church called Avalon, student dorm, huge castle and even a clock tower.

All it takes is one person to share the beauty of Whitepine Valley in Trout Creek, Montana to lighten anyone's mood. Mr. Michaels says, "This is my way of giving back."

www.TheShireofMontana.com, www.ArtattheBarn.com

Contact:

Steve Michaels

406.827.7200

[email protected]

SOURCE Art at the Barn

