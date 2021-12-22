'Tis Always the Season for Givling: Trivia Game Awards More Than $1.2 Million in 2021

JACKSON, Wyo., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givling, the patented crowdfunding trivia game, does not limit giving to December, but instead has a year-long giving season. The company announced today that it has given over 500 awards this year, totaling more than $1.2 million in 2021. Givling's mission is to crowdfund large cash awards to help players pay down student loan and mortgage debt, but this year changed its game rules allowing award money to be used toward any financial need.

Givling's rule change left many families with a warm glow well ahead of the season. Givling player Taylor Caine (Seattle, Washington) was shocked to get the call from Givling COO Seth Beard announcing she was the lucky recipient of a $10,000 award and said, "This couldn't have come at a better time, as we have been struggling with debt for a while."

Elizabeth Shaffer (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) and her husband had a few years of financial strain and COVID-19 only added to their difficulties. As a travel agent, her husband's career came to a halt. After receiving her $5,000 award she shared, "Thank you to Givling! You are changing lives and giving people hope when we otherwise feel hopeless."

Dan Van Ampting (Minneapolis, Minnesota) and his two little girls had not been able to see much of their family and friends in over a year. Their award was a way to return some normalcy to their lives. "We plan to use the $5,000 to not think about normal stresses like daycare, vehicles, house repairs, etc. and use it to enjoy some stress-free quality time as a family," shared Van Ampting.

Givling player Alissa Nelson of Honolulu, Hawaii has spent the last 15 years paying off her student loans. With over $70,000 in loans, she's been writing check after check with little change in her balance, but her persistence in playing Givling paid off when she was awarded $5,000 when she needed it most. "My debt has been pretty overwhelming. In the last month, my car was totaled and I was evicted. This award has been a real light at the end of a bummer financial tunnel. I was feeling hopeless about ever paying off my loans but Givling gave me some hope that I might be able to get out from underneath them."

Trivia Award Winner Chukwuma Obasi of New York City shared with Givling that he recently "donated a kidney to my brother… it has been the most significant life event of this year." He says his award "came right in time for the holidays, when I needed it most."

Givling partners with many sponsors throughout the year which help fund numerous awards. Their top sponsors for 2021 include Oculus, Firstleaf, Aspiration, Vint, Yieldstreet, QVC, and Confidently.

"While the pandemic has been a challenge for nearly everyone, with the support of our players and sponsors, we were able to help many people in 2021," says Laurie Farros, President. The company is poised to exceed $10 million in total awards funded in 2022.

About Givling, Inc.

Givling, a crowdfunding trivia game, has awarded over $8 million to its users to reduce student loan and mortgage debt. Trivia winners are awarded cash to spend as they wish. A new user could download Givling today and be the recipient of the Free $5,000 Award or be a FreePlay Trivia Winner within a week or less. Visit givling.com to create your free account and play today!

