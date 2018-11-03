'Tis the Season: Christmas Decor Prepares for Big Business as Holiday Decorating Takes Center Stage

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With holiday excitement mounting, Christmas Decor, the nation's leading holiday lighting and decorating franchise, is gearing up for big business. Serving 300 markets nationwide, the company alleviates any yuletide stress by professionally and safely decorating homes and businesses, showcasing extravagant holiday displays. Last year, sales increased by 14 percent and this year is projected to follow suit.

"The holidays are right around the corner," said Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor. "Now more than ever, it is becoming increasingly difficult for homeowners to find the time and energy to decorate their homes – that is where Christmas Decor comes in."

The company's holiday decorating professionals help residents and businesses skip directly to the enjoyment of the holiday season by handling all outdoor decorating needs. They begin by evaluating the property, addressing the desires of the property owner, designing a plan, executing the unique decorating, making regular checkups to ensure all lights are working, and finally packing up and storing the lighting display until next year.

"Our breathtaking displays are designed to fit the property owner's needs. Grand lawn displays or simple window lights, we know how to make a property look beautiful for the holiday season," added Stephens. "We take away the frustration of outdoor decorating by saving property owners time so they can spend time with family and friends. Our 95+ percent approval rating has stood the test of time."

In addition to saving time and frustration, Christmas Decor's designers are professionally trained to create lighting displays with ease on high roofs, ladders and hard-to-reach spots. Care is put into decorating since all installation crews are professionally trained, preventing any damage to moldings, roofing or architectural elements.

The decorating season begins early, and Christmas Decor local operators are filling schedules quickly. To find your local Christmas Decor and make an appointment, please visit https://www.christmasdecor.net/.

About Christmas Decor

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 300 markets in 49 states and Canada. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts, including its popular Decorated Family Program which has been featured on The TODAY Show, TIME.com, CNN and FOX, among others. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net.

SOURCE Christmas Decor

Related Links

https://www.christmasdecor.net

