'Tis the Season for Giving: Spherion Donates to Local Charities Across the U.S.

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion Staffing Services, a national recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions provider, will spread the giving spirit this holiday season by donating $138,000 to more than 125 local charities across the U.S. This special contribution is part of the annual Spherion Community Give Back program, a nationwide initiative which recognizes and advances the efforts of charitable organizations that are making a positive difference for thousands of people who live in the communities where Spherion operates.

Charities of all sizes, scopes and missions have been chosen to receive these special donations by each Spherion local office. Spherion operates more than 150 franchise offices across 34 states and focuses on improving peoples' lives, and thus the communities where they live, by helping them find meaningful employment. In addition to making a monetary donation to selected charities, Spherion employees are also contributing their time to make a difference this holiday season.

"We are extremely grateful for the incredible work of our charity partners," said Spherion Division President Sandy Mazur. "These organizations are making a tremendous impact on our communities and the lives of our neighbors who are in need. Giving back to the local communities where we work is an important part of our mission. We are honored to spread the spirit of the holidays to support those who help others."

The charities selected this year are all working to address the most pressing issues local communities face today from health care challenges and animal rescue to youth support and development, hunger and homelessness. Spherion's local teams have been partnering with food banks, animal shelters, emergency relief providers, educational organizations and child-centric charities since 2014. In that time, Spherion has rewarded non-profit recipients with nearly one million dollars.

About Spherion Staffing Services

Spherion (spherion.com) is a leading recruiting and staffing provider, specializing in temporary and direct hire placement of administrative, clerical, customer service, light industrial and professional job candidates. To help clients attract, engage and retain a high-performance workforce, Spherion offers in-depth market knowledge, outstanding customer service, a strong network of talent and unique insights from its groundbreaking Emerging Workforce® Study, now in its 20th year. As an industry pioneer, Spherion has, for more than 70 years, matched candidates to clients in virtually every industry across the U.S. Today, each Spherion office is independently owned and operated by a team of local specialists, dedicated to delivering great experiences, powered by technology but always with a personal touch. To learn more about one of the nation's fastest-growing industries, visit spherion.com/franchise and explore how Spherion is actively expanding into new territories, with more than 100 franchise markets available.

Media Contacts:

Gail Ferro

(954) 308-6266

gailferro@spherion.com

Rebecca Harbin

(404) 832-0698

rebecca.harbin@lauriefoardwheeler.com

SOURCE Spherion Staffing Services

Related Links

http://spherion.com

