Tis' The Season For Sharing With Chang's For Two Starting November 2 Across The U.S.

"We are excited to bring Chang's for Two back for the holiday season," said Tana Davila, P.F. Chang's V.P. of marketing and brand development. "It's all about savoring the moment and the menu. We hope guests will share their favorites with friends, taste something new, and really take the time to enjoy the experience with people they love."

How will you Chang's for Two? With more than 300 possible combinations on the Chang's for Two menu, you might just want to close your eyes and let fate decide. No matter what, the results will be delicious.

Chang's for Two Menu

SOUP (Choose two)| Cup of Egg Drop SoupCup of Hot & Sour Soup

Cup of Egg Drop SoupCup of Hot & Sour Soup APPETIZER (Choose one) Chang's Chicken Lettuce WrapsChang's Vegetarian Lettuce WrapsHouse-Made Egg Rolls (2)Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)Crispy Green BeansDynamite ShrimpCecilia's Dumplings (4)Hand-Folded Crab Wontons (4)

Chang's Chicken Lettuce WrapsChang's Vegetarian Lettuce WrapsHouse-Made Egg Rolls (2)Vegetable (2)Crispy Green BeansDynamite ShrimpCecilia's Dumplings (4)Hand-Folded Crab Wontons (4) ENTRÉES (Choose two) Chang's Spicy ChickenSweet & Sour ChickenGinger Chicken with BroccoliSesame ChickenCrispy HoneyOrange Peel Kung Pao Pepper SteakMongolian BeefBeef with BroccoliHokkien Street NoodlesChicken Pad ThaiFried RiceSignature Lo Mein

Chang's Spicy ChickenSweet & Sour ChickenGinger Chicken with BroccoliSesame ChickenCrispy HoneyOrange Peel Pepper SteakMongolian BeefBeef with BroccoliHokkien Street NoodlesChicken Pad ThaiFried RiceSignature Lo Mein DessertBanana Spring Rolls (small)

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang's Farm to Wok® menu highlights its wholesome, scratch-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang's has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.

