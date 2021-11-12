Tis the Season: NadaMoo!’s Peppermint Bark Flavor Delights Dairy-Free Fans

"Whether it taps into that feeling of the holidays or just satisfies the craving for chocolate and peppermint, our limited-edition Peppermint Bark is back by popular demand," said Daniel Nicholson, CEO and President of NadaMoo! "We know just how many people are looking for delicious dairy free options in holiday flavors this season and we're excited to give our fans just that."

Grab a pint soon: the limited-edition flavor will be on select retailer shelves and online through the end of December as supplies last, which won't be long as this flavor is sure to sell out soon. The flavor is crafted with NadaMoo!'s organic coconut milk base swirled with rich chocolate fudge and sweet peppermint pieces.

NadaMoo! prides itself on providing the creamiest and most delicious flavor with each bite of their dairy-free frozen desserts. With solely plant-based options, NadaMoo! has remained committed to being a sustainable organization. The Peppermint Bark flavor is available at Whole Foods Markets, HEB, Jewel, Gelson's, New Seasons/New Leaf, Raley's, Heinen's, and more.

From Organic Mint Chip to Organic Chocolate to Cookies & Creme, there is a NadaMoo! flavor for everyone. For more information, follow @nadamoo on Instagram and Twitter , and @NadaMooIceCream on Facebook .

About NadaMoo!

Championing the power of plants, NadaMoo! is the creamiest, dairy-free ice cream on the market, made with sustainably sourced and certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients. One of the original dairy-free dessert alternatives, NadaMoo! was founded in 2005 in Austin, Texas, making small batches of coconut-milk ice cream for friends & family, and has since redefined the market with over 20 lower calorie, lower fat, and lower sugar flavors. NadaMoo! is proudly a certified minority business enterprise and B-Corp, continuing their commitment to people and the planet. Everything in their pints is sourced and manufactured sustainably, packed with nutrients and good fats.

Media contact: Katrina Froelich, [email protected]

SOURCE NadaMoo!

Related Links

http://nadamoo.com

