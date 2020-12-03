'TIS THE SEASON TO SHOP OUTSIDE THE BOX: HOLIDAY GIFTING 101

TV Host and Consumer Trends Expert Andrew Krasny believes there has never been a better moment for shoppers to spend with total power and confidence. Here are some of his fool-proof tips to make sure your holiday shopping experience is fun, merry and, most importantly, stress-free.

'OUT-OF-THE BOX GIFTS' ARE ALWAYS A HIT: It's always fun to find that new unique gift that your loved one didn't even know they needed until they open it up. The Moxie showerhead and wireless speaker is a new gadget on the market that everyone will enjoy. A full spray coverage showerhead by Kohler and portable speaker with outstanding sound quality by Harmon Kardon brings you an easy, DIY installation to experience your shower like never before. It features hands-free control in the shower through Bluetooth or Amazon Alexa-embedded speakers and you can listen to audio in the shower then pop out the speaker to take with you on the go!

MASTER "RECIPIENT SMART" SHOPPING: It's always a great idea to reflect on what will make those on your holiday gift list happy and keep your sights on those special items. If someone on your list is into gaming (and more people are gaming now than ever before), shop around for a great gaming headset and other gaming accessories. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 for Xbox and PS from leading gaming accessory brand Turtle Beach is the successor to their original best-selling wireless console gaming headset. The new Gen 2 version has been totally redesigned to work with the next-gen Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 (or PS5) consoles that just launched, and also works great with the prior Xbox One/PlayStation 4 systems. With the new Gen 2 version, the gamers on your gift list will experience immersive surround sound, crystal-clear chat with friends, and unmatched comfort. Plus, it includes brand-exclusive features like ProSpecs glasses friendly tech and Superhuman Hearing for a competitive advantage.

VERSATILITY IS KEY: Another great gaming item available for the holidays is the Elo X Stereo headset from ROCCAT – Turtle Beach's award-winning PC brand. This is part of the latest line of PC headsets, including the Elo X Stereo, the Elo 7.1 USB, and the Elo 7.1 Air. Features include large 50mm speakers for precise game sound and a high-sensitivity mic for crystal clear chat, as well as glasses-friendly memory foam speakers plus a floating headpad with a metal headband for unmatched comfort. While the headset is designed for PC, it also works with other platforms thanks to the wired 3.5mm connection. This feature makes it a versatile gift for those looking for one headset to rule them all across all devices like PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and compatible mobile and tablet devices.

REMEMBER QUALITY OVER QUANTITY: Finding that thoughtful gift from the heart is key and there are great options out there for all ages that will help you capture great memories! Whether you're shopping for a parent who wants to capture all of life's precious moments, or a teen who aspires to be the next viral sensation the newest camera from GoPro is the perfect gift for the holidays. HERO9 Black is the first to capture twenty-megapixel photos and 5k video. This camera is a content-creators dream with a rugged waterproof design (up to 33 feet) and convenient built-in mounting fingers. This new front-facing display helps shoot super selfies and frames up fab group captures! And for those who already have one of their cameras and love the brand, they now offer a line of lifestyle gear of bags, apparel and accessories. From a water-resistant windbreaker to an overnight duffle, there is the perfect gift – and the perfect price -- for everyone on your list, adventurer, influencer and anywhere in between.

For more ideas on holiday gift giving, please visit betterstuffforlife.com .

SOURCE MultiVu

Related Links

http://www.betterstuffforlife.com

