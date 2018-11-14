Tisane Labs Launches Solution to Detect Hate Speech and Cyberbullying

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tisane Labs, a supplier of text analytics AI solutions, today announced the launch of Tisane API, the first API to detect and classify abusive textual content in 27 languages. Tisane detects hate speech, personal attacks, unwanted sexual advances, and criminal activity in text, with additional varieties of detected abuse to come.

Tisane Labs

"Trolls, bigots, harassers, and criminals made the Internet an unpleasant and at times dangerous place. For the users, it often means being unsafe online with possible consequences in real life. For the online communities, it means high user turnover, additional headaches with the moderation, and enormous monetary losses or legal issues," said Vadim Berman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tisane Labs. "Now, with Tisane API, the communities online can automate much of the moderation process and even warn potential offenders before the post is published. Rather than producing a blanket statement and a floating-point figure, Tisane API pinpoints the actual instance of abuse and classifies the type of abuse."

Tisane API runs in the cloud, with a simple REST interface that can be linked from any popular programming platform today. Tisane Labs provides a range of plans for every pocket with the option of a custom installation on premises and a generous FREE plan.

To try Tisane API, visit https://tisane.ai.

For more information, contact Carla Johnston (email: Carla.Johnston@tisane.ai or call: +1 (703)-628-8827)

Related Links

Tisane Labs website

SOURCE Tisane Labs

Related Links

https://tisane.ai

