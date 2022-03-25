TISE reports record turnover, profit & EPS for 2021

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 financial year highlights at TISE

Turnover increased 19% year-on year to a record £9.9 million

Profit increased 31% year-on year to a record £4.7 million

Earnings per share increased 31% year-on year to a record 168.4p

Record listing volumes on TISE

Significant headway on strategy execution

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has announced record turnover, profit and earnings per share for the second consecutive year.

The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (the Company) has released its latest Annual Report which shows that turnover increased 19% to a record £9.9 million, post-tax profit increased 31% to a record £4.7 million and earnings per share increased 31% to a record 168.4 pence during the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

The Company has also announced the payment of a special dividend in addition to the regular dividend payments.

Charlie Geffen, Chair of the Group, said: "I am pleased for the second year in a row to be reporting record turnover, profit and earnings per share. Following two years of exceptional performance, the Board is announcing a special dividend of £2.00 per share, which is over and above the regular dividend payments. This is a return of approximately £5.6 million of surplus cash to shareholders. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and investment."

As previously announced, during 2021 there were 1,111 newly listed securities on TISE, which was a record for the Exchange during a calendar year. This took the total number of listed securities on TISE's Official List to 3,669 at 31 December 2021.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of the Group, said: "We are delighted that in 2021 we have once again set new annual records both for listing volumes and financial performance. I am pleased with the progress we have made in executing our strategy during 2021. We remain focussed on what we are good at – the efficient and secure listing of bonds – and have taken steps to enhance our core proposition as a major European professional bond market. We have now laid the base for a more diversified and scalable business model which puts us in an excellent position to make the most of the organic and inorganic opportunities which emerge in the coming years."

A copy of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 2021 is available here.

SOURCE The International Stock Exchange (TISE)