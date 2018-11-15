Tissue and Hygiene in China

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, current value sales in overall tissue and hygiene recorded better growth compared with 2016. Rising hygiene- and health-consciousness, coupled with the execution of the two-child policy, also supported the strong volume growth of the category. Rising raw materials prices and the premiumisation trend further drove value growth in tissue and hygiene. The relatively low per capita consumption of tissue products, wipes, nappies/diapers/pants and adult incontinence in 2017 implies enormous m...

Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

