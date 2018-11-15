Tissue and Hygiene in the US

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The US seemed set on a path to economic recovery in 2017. Businesses continued to add jobs, the unemployment rate dropped, average hourly wages increased, and consumer confidence rebounded sharply. Yet the upturn in the economy did not seem to extend to retail tissue and hygiene, which posted negligible current value growth. Not only was this the third straight year of decelerating value growth for retail tissue and hygiene, but it also reflected the lowest annual rate of growth since 2010, when...



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1517343





Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage:

Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.



Data coverage:

market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1517343



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

