Tissue Diagnostics Industry to 2027 by Technology & Product, Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology & Product (ISH, Digital Pathology and Workflow), by Application (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue diagnostics market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.



Accelerating demand for automated tissue diagnostic systems due to the lack of skilled pathologists has driven the market. The advent of advanced imaging techniques, such as autofluorescence, that minimize the need for invasive diagnostics further supplement market growth.



The digitalization of tissue diagnostic techniques has resulted in the improvement of workflows and better patient care. Ongoing strategic models taken-up by key companies to enhance the efficiency of diagnostics also drives the market. For instance, in December 2019, Philips collaborated with Paige to provide clinical-grade artificial intelligence-based solutions to pathology laboratories. This enhanced the speed and accuracy of cancer diagnostics in laboratories.



Tissue diagnostic techniques, such as immunohistochemistry (IHC) or in situ hybridization, are used in companion diagnostics (CDx) to determine the quantity of a target analyte present in the sample. Introduction of CDx tests, such as the launch of the VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH CDx.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

IHC tests are highly adopted as these tests are specific and helpful in identifying the variations between different types of cancer, resulting in the largest revenue share

A rise in the investments for the development of advanced infrastructure to digitalize images is anticipated to drive the digital pathology segment with the fastest CAGR

Moreover, an increase in the demand for automated modalities owing to a dearth of skilled pathologists further compliments this growth

A large number of breast cancer cases coupled with a rise in the application of digital image processing techniques on histopathological samples for breast cancer detection contributes to the largest share of breast cancer

Prostate cancer is anticipated to register lucrative growth owing to the extensive ongoing research pertaining to early diagnosis and prevention of this disease

Hospitals dominated the market in terms of revenue share due to the high adoption of tissue diagnostics solutions. These solutions provide accurate results in minimal time than conventional testing procedures

North America accounted for the largest revenue share owing to increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotech firms to expand their product offerings

accounted for the largest revenue share owing to increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotech firms to expand their product offerings The requirement of better laboratory management systems, growing demand for novel patient care facilities, and favorable regulatory framework, boost the Asia-Pacific market at a lucrative pace

market at a lucrative pace Abbott, QIAGEN, Roche, Siemens, Danaher, Thermo Fisher , and Merck are some key participants operating in the tissue diagnostics market

, and Merck are some key participants operating in the tissue diagnostics market Key vendors are engaged in novel product developments, partnership, and acquisition models to maintain their revenue share in the market

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Tissue Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Worldwide increase in cancer prevalence

3.1.1.2 Advancements in imaging techniques and increasing affordability of diagnostics

3.1.1.3 Growth of personalized therapeutics and diagnostics

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 The high costs associated with R&D and clinical trials

3.1.2.2 Presence of non-value based reimbursement policy

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping For Applications, 2019

3.3 Tissue Diagnostics - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Tissue Diagnostics Market: Technology Timeline

3.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.1 Merger & acquisition

3.6.2 Collaboration & partnership

3.6.3 Agreement



Chapter 4 Tissue Diagnostics Market: Technology & Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Tissue Diagnostics Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.2 Immunohistochemistry

4.3 In-situ Hybridization

4.4 Primary & Special Staining

4.5 Digital Pathology & Workflow

4.6 Anatomic Pathology



Chapter 5 Tissue Diagnostics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Tissue Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2 Breast Cancer

5.3 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

5.4 Prostate Cancer

5.5 Gastric Cancer

5.6 Other Cancers



Chapter 6 Tissue Diagnostics Market: End-use Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Tissue Diagnostics Market: End-use Category Movement Analysis

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Research Laboratories

6.4 Pharmaceutical Organizations

6.5 Contract Research Organizations (CROS)



Chapter 7 Tissue Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Tissue Diagnostics Market Share By Region, 2019 & 2027

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Categorization

8.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.3 Public Companies

8.3.1 Company market position analysis

8.4 Private Companies

8.4.1 List of key emerging companies

8.5 Strategy Framework

8.6 Company Profiles

8.6.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.6.1.1 Company Overview

8.6.1.2 Financial Performance

8.6.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.6.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.6.2 Abbott Laboratories

8.6.3 Siemens

8.6.4 Danaher

8.6.5 bioMerieux S.A.

8.6.6 QIAGEN

8.6.7 Becton Dickinson & Company

8.6.8 Merck KGaA

8.6.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.6.10 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8.6.11 GE Healthcare

8.6.12 BioGenex

8.6.13 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

8.6.14 Bio SB

8.6.15 DiaGenic ASA

8.6.16 Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd.

8.6.17 Abcam plc

8.6.18 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

8.6.19 Master Diagnostica

8.6.20 TissueGnostics GmbH



