Tissue Diagnostics Market Worth $4.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Antibodies, Kits, Slide Staining System, Tissue Processing System), Technology (ISH, IHC, Special Staining), Disease (Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Lymphoma), End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories)-Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Tissue Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025 from USD 3.4 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1063949

The rising incidence of cancer, growing healthcare expenditure, improving infrastructure of cancer diagnosis, and technological advancements in tissue diagnostics are driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, significant opportunities in BRICS countries, growing demand for personalized medicines, and increasing number of clinical trials pertaining to cancer drugs are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Consumables accounted for the largest share of the tissue diagnostic market, by product, in 2019

By product, the tissue diagnostic market is segmented into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to their requirement in large numbers, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. The increasing number of reagent rental agreements is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the consumables market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tissue Diagnostics Market"

127 – Tables

38 – Figures

174 – Pages

By technology, immunohistochemistry accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Based on the technology, the tissue diagnostic market is segmented into immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, digital pathology and workflow, and special staining. The immunohistochemistry segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to is increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, where this technology is mostly used in tissue diagnostics.

By disease, the breast segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

By disease, the market is categorized into breast cancer, gastric cancer, lymphoma, prostate cancer, NSCLC, and other diseases. The breast cancer segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The rising incidence of breast cancer is the major driving factor of this segment.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1063949

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the tissue diagnostic market, by end user, in 2019

The end user segment of this market is categorized into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, contract research organizations, and other end users. The research laboratories segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing outpatient surgeries such as endoscopies performed in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and physician offices, which has increased the number of samples outsourced to clinical laboratories. In addition, research laboratories also offer advantages such as excellent complex and specialized testing capabilities, efficient billing and collection systems, and low test costs

North America was the largest regional market for tissue diagnostic in 2019

The tissue diagnostic market is segmented into five major regions, namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the tissue diagnostic industry, followed by Europe. The easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, favorable reimbursement scenario for pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the tissue diagnostics market in North America.

The prominent players operating in the global tissue diagnostic market include Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ABCAM (UK), Merck KGAA (Germany), BD (US), Hologic (US), Bio Rad (US), Biomeriux (France), Sakura Fientek Japan (Japan), BioSB (US), Biogenex (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Histoline Laboratories (Italy), Slee Medical GMBH (Germany), Amos Scientific PTY Ltd (Australia), Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd (China), Medite GMBH (Germany), Cellpath Ltd(UK), Dipath S.P.A. (Italy).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=1063949

Browse Related Reports:

Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service (Instruments (Tissue Processing Systems, Microtomes), Consumables (Antibodies), Histopathology), Application (Disease Diagnosis (Cancer (Gastrointestinal)), End User (Hospital, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anatomic-pathology-market-137323145.html

Immunohistochemistry Market by Product (Antibody, Reagent, Kits, Slide Staining System, Tissue Microarray) Application (Diagnostics (Cancer, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Autoimmune, Infectious Diseases) & Drug Testing) End User - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/immunohistochemistry-market-121632939.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tissue-diagnostics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/tissue-diagnostics.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets