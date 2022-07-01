Tissue Diagnostics Market worth $7.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Antibodies, Kits, Slide Staining System, Tissue Processing System), Technology(ISH, IHC, Special Staining), Disease(Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Lymphoma), End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Tissue Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2027 from USD 5.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by growing cancer cases, rising geriatric population with subsequent growth in chronic and infectious diseases. However, Lack of infrastructure and low awareness in middle and low income countries are some of the challenges for which may hinder the growth of this market.

Based on the product, the tissue diagnostics market is classified into tissue diagnostics consumables (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Probes) and tissue diagnostics Instruments (Slide-staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-processing Systems, Other Instruments). The antibodies in the consumables segment is expected to dominate the market. These are primarily used in the research and diagnosis of cancers, infectious diseases, and autoimmune & hormonal disorders hence rising usage of antibodies in the research as well diagnosis is driving the market.

US dominates the North American tissue diagnostics market



Based on the North American region, the tissue diagnostic market is divided into US and Canada. US is expected to dominate the market. The high healthcare budget, the increasing incidence of cancer and funding for cancer research, and the rising availability of technologically advanced products, is the key factor driving market growth in the US.

The major players operated in US of the tissue diagnostics market are Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Bio SB (US), Biogenix (US), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc (US), and Hologic Inc. (US)

