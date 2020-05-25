Tissue Engineering Market Size Worth $28.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 14.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tissue engineering market size is expected to reach USD 28.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Allogenic tissue transplant method efficiently addresses challenges and limitations regarding the implementation and availability of autologous transplants. Moreover, the development of specialized procedures including implant fixing and sterilization to transform allogeneic implants so for application as biostatic implants is expected to drive revenue generation in this market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Cardiology and vascular application is one of the fastest-growing segments owing to an increasing incidence rate of heart failures worldwide

Since the past 20 years, cardiac cell therapy or cardiomyoplasty has been an important focal point of the majority of the studies aimed at heart disease management through regeneration

A rise in the number of children with congenital malformations such as single ventricle anomalies has led to the growing demand for heart transplantation

Tissue-engineered organs help address challenges related to the lack of suitable donor organ and potential side effects related to the transplantation, thereby driving the tissue engineering market growth

Orthopedic, musculoskeletal, and spine segment accounted for the major revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market for tissue engineering through 2027

The high share is attributable to frequent damage to musculoskeletal tissues or loss of tissue in disease or injury with limited repair probability

In addition, a rise in geriatric population, increasing sports-related injuries, and musculoskeletal disorders is also responsible for a high share of orthopedic, musculoskeletal, and spine segment

The lucrative opportunities proposed by emerging economies have drawn the attention of global leaders for investing in the Asia Pacific region. This is attributable to the fastest growth of the market for tissue engineering in the Asia Pacific region throughout the forecast period

Medtronic plc; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc; Allergan plc; Athersys, Inc; ACell, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; and Baxter International, Inc. are the key players operating in the market for tissue engineering

These participants are engaged in strategic alliances, deals, and development of novel products to sustain their market share.

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Tissue Engineering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, GI & Gynecology, Dental, Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal, & Spine), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/tissue-engineering-and-regeneration-industry

Rapid advancements and a strong pipeline of regenerative medicine are anticipated to provide effective solutions for chronic conditions. Several companies in growing markets are striving to capitalize on the untapped market potential with a strong focus on R&D. For instance, RepliCel is investing in multiple regenerative medicine products. As of 2019, its three products (RCH-01, RCS-01, RCT-01) were in the development phase and its dermal injector device (RCI-02) is under pre-commercialization production and testing phase.

The application of nanotechnology has played a critical role in the process of tissue engineering. Treating neurological diseases is a significant challenge as early diagnosis and treatment initiation is crucial. However, the advent of new 3D designed nanofibers has proved to be a ready alternative to aid the regeneration of damaged neurons. Such advances have propelled the growth of tissue engineering products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global tissue engineering market on the basis of application and region:

Tissue Engineering Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cord blood & Cell Banking



Cancer



GI, Gynecology



Dental



Skin & Integumentary



Urology



Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal, & Spine



Neurology



Cardiology & Vascular



Others

Tissue Engineering Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market – Cumulative demand for robust cancer diagnostic solutions, ongoing innovations in genetic tools, and rising investments in genomics and transcriptomic studies are major factors propelling market growth.

Cumulative demand for robust cancer diagnostic solutions, ongoing innovations in genetic tools, and rising investments in genomics and transcriptomic studies are major factors propelling market growth. Cell Lysis & Disruption Market – This growth is attributed to the higher adoption of cell lysis and disruption methods during downstream processing to manufacture bio-therapeutics and other animal-based recombinant products.

This growth is attributed to the higher adoption of cell lysis and disruption methods during downstream processing to manufacture bio-therapeutics and other animal-based recombinant products. Tumor Profiling Market – The global tumor profiling market size was estimated at USD 10.73 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.