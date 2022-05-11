Tissue Paper Market Size to Grow by USD 25.86 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Application Commercial and residential Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Distribution Channel Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Specialty stores, Online retail, and Others Product Toilet paper, Facial tissue, Paper towel, and Others

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Tissue Paper Market?

The growth of the tissue paper market will be driven by the growing concerns about health and hygiene in developing economies. Tissue papers are largely used in the foodservice sector for packaging and takeaway products. Developing countries in APAC have a high growth potential for the market, with changes in consumers' purchasing behavior and habits owing to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Tissue Paper Market?

The adoption of e-commerce is a key trend that will support the growth of the tissue paper market. Online platforms are considered more convenient for purchasing products such as tissue paper. E-commerce platforms such as Nykaa, Flipkart, and Amazon offer personalized shopping assistance and suggestions about products. Hence, many small and local vendors are making their products available online.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Tissue Paper Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the tissue paper market include American Paper Converting Inc., Carmen Tissues S.A.E, Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp., CMPC SA, Essity Aktiebolag, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly Clark Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., METSA GROUP, MPI Papermills Inc., Paper Mart, Resolute Forest Products Inc., Sinar Mas., SOFIDEL S.P.A. AND SOFFASS S.P.A. DPO, The Procter and Gamble Co., The SCA Group LLC, and Unicharm Corp. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The tissue paper market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the acquisition of new brands and partnerships and collaborations to compete in the market. The players compete on factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. The acquisition of new brands and partnerships and collaborations will offer opportunities to the leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the global market during the forecast period.

Tissue Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 25.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Paper Converting Inc., Carmen Tissues S.A.E, Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp., CMPC SA, Essity Aktiebolag, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., JUKEBOXPRINT.COM INC., Kimberly Clark Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., METSA GROUP, MPI Papermills Inc., Paper Mart, Resolute Forest Products Inc., Sinar Mas., SOFIDEL S.P.A. AND SOFFASS S.P.A. DPO, The Procter and Gamble Co., The SCA Group LLC, and Unicharm Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

