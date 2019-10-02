Tissue World Sao Paulo to shed light on Smart Manufacturing and the Shopper during Panel Discussions

A comprehensive and interactive program includes two panels aimed at distinct aspects of the value chain: In the panel discussion Smart Manufacturing and other Game Changers. Is Tissue up for the Challenge?, a panel of experts in manufacturing and technology will look at digitalization and other breakthroughs in tissue making, from fiber utilization to energy minimization. The main drivers to increase the level of automation and the most impactful technologies are among the subjects to be discussed during the panel. Moderated by Lairton Goulart Leonardi, Managing Director, Solvo Consulting, Brazil, the panellists are:

Daniel Signori , Technical Director, Mili , Brazil ;

, Technical Director, , ; João Carlos Ronchel Soares, CEO , IPEL - Indaial Papel , Brazil ;

, ; Dineo Eduardo Silverio , President, Fabio Perini , Brazil ;

, President, , ; Luca Guidetti , General Manager, Elettric80 Latin America , Brazil ;

, General Manager, , ; Sérgio Vargas, Sales Manager, Valmet South America, Brazil .

Further along the value chain, consumer behaviour is the subject of the second panel discussion entitled Capricious Consumers and the Retail Revolution. Questions to the select group of experts will tackle price wars, trends in buying behaviour and adaptation of product positioning according to categorisation. Moderated by Felipe Quintino of Tissue Online, Brazil, the panel comprises:

Tatiana Thomaz , Director, Shopper Centric , Brazil ;

, Director, , ; Manoel Müller, Managing Partner, M ü ller Camacho Design , Brazil ;

, ; Rafael Pellegrini Oliveira , Research Analyst, Euromonitor International, Brazil .

