Titan HST Emergency Communication System Utilized to Safe-Guard 86th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan HST, a leading provider of next-gen emergency response systems, is proud to announce the use of its emergency communication system at this week's 86th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. Titan Global, a full-service security provider specializing in emergency management and private security, utilized the Titan HST system to help safe-guard the high-profile event by relying on Titan HST's reliable and redundant emergency communication system, specifically designed to maintain operationality during high-density events that strain cellular and Wi-Fi networks through its patented network optimization and simultaneous and automatic off-network ad hoc Mesh Network capability on commercially available devices such as iPhones and Android devices.

Use of the emergency communication system at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting event was part of Titan HST's partnership with Titan Global, LLC. Over the past six months, Titan Global, which is owned and operated by law enforcement and military professionals, has been rolling out the Titan HST communications system to its security workforce and, subsequently, its clients covering countless high-profile sites and tens of millions of customers.

"Since joining forces with Titan HST in April, we have been providing our clients with the most comprehensive emergency response solution and helping high-profile events such as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, operate securely and safely," said John Venturo, CEO of Titan Global. "The Titan HST system allows us to better serve our clients in all aspects of emergency management and security operations by empowering our team's strategic and proactive security approach through sustained and reliable communication that allows us to quickly direct resources, identify potential threats, and coordinate security personnel even when there is no network connection."

The Titan HST system boasts the following technological advantages, which maximize uptime during emergencies even when networks are most impacted or down, and reduce emergency response time:

Anyone with a cell phone, smartphone or computer can access the Titan HST mobile app, text message-based, or web platform.

can access the Titan HST mobile app, text message-based, or web platform. Multi-lingual, real-time translation allows users to speak to first responders or system administrators to tell them the specifics of their emergency and get help immediately. Titan HST currently supports nearly a dozen languages, including, English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, and Arabic. Titan HST also meets accessibility requirements for users that are deaf, blind, visually impaired, or motor impaired.

allows users to speak to first responders or system administrators to tell them the specifics of their emergency and get help immediately. Titan HST currently supports nearly a dozen languages, including, English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, and Arabic. Titan HST also Augmented reality enables emergency responders to scan buildings or underground areas to find those in need, even in no-visibility conditions such as through crowds at night, or when trapped in a subway or flooded building.

enables emergency responders to scan buildings or underground areas to find those in need, even in no-visibility conditions such as through crowds at night, or when trapped in a subway or flooded building. Mesh Networking for off-network use along with Redundant Connectivity with cellular, Wi-Fi, and LAN coupled with redundant broadcast notification methods (app push notification, text messages, e-mail, web notification, robotic calls, and voice-recorded calls) ensures that high volume messages get through via multiple channels.

with cellular, Wi-Fi, and LAN coupled with redundant broadcast notification methods (app push notification, text messages, e-mail, web notification, robotic calls, and voice-recorded calls) ensures that high volume messages get through via multiple channels. Enhanced geo-redundant infrastructure is designed to maximize the likelihood of emergency notifications going through even when there is a local emergency such as an earthquake or power outage. Titan HST's secure server infrastructure is multi-region available with 99.999 percent minimum uptime, maximizing the system's availability during the worst emergencies.

is designed to maximize the likelihood of emergency notifications going through even when there is a local emergency such as an earthquake or power outage. Titan HST's secure server infrastructure is multi-region available with 99.999 percent minimum uptime, maximizing the system's availability during the worst emergencies. Crowdsourced data provides administrators and emergency personnel with information regarding emergency SOS alerts and community safety check-in status. Users can also provide updated information in real time during an emergency by commenting on broadcast message sent by administrators.

provides administrators and emergency personnel with information regarding emergency SOS alerts and community safety check-in status. Users can also provide updated information in real time during an emergency by commenting on broadcast message sent by administrators. Secure infrastructure and user data with end-to-end encryption ensure security efficacy by incorporating dozens of industry best practices and proprietary security measures independently reviewed by external third parties.

"Countless users are protected by Titan HST on a daily basis, and we are proud to have had our technology aid Titan Global in securing such a prominent holiday event in New York City," said Vic Merjanian, CEO of Titan HST. "Our technology and robust set of features are unparalleled in the emergency communication market, capable of supporting the rigorous daily demands of law enforcement and security professionals and provide emergency communication capabilities using standard off-the-shelf devices like iPhones and Android devices via our invisible, secure and automatic Mesh Networking that allows emergency communication via ad-hoc device-to-device network during high-capacity events that tend to overwhelm local cellular and Wi-Fi infrastructure."

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented comprehensive emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

About Titan Global, LLC

Titan Global is a New York-based national security provider with extensive experience in all aspects of security operations and emergency preparedness planning. Titan Global's elite staff is comprised of members of the United States Armed Forces, federal, state, and local law enforcement, as well as highly trained corporate security professionals. Primary services include armed security services, K-9 services, VIP protection, active shooter response training, terrorism awareness, workplace violence response, and more. In the past 10 years, Titan Global has distinguished itself as an industry leader in providing advanced security applications and risk mitigation. For more information, please visit www.TitanGlobalUS.com and www.TitanActive-Shooter.com.

