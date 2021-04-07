Titan HST Emergency Mass Communication Platform Launches COVID-19 Tracing And Vaccine Passport To Provide Safety During Pandemic

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan HST, a leading provider of next-gen emergency response systems, announced the expansion of its services to provide a COVID-19 platform, including COVID-19 Tracing, Population Density Monitoring, Asset Tracking and a Vaccine Passport. The upgrades to Titan HST help businesses, governments, schools, venues and stadiums safeguard in the event of COVID-19 exposures and prevent outbreaks. As COVID-19 restrictions loosen regionally and risk tier levels lower as the nation looks to open back up from the pandemic lock-down, the need for an effective outbreak mitigation tool is crucial, and Titan HST provides a turnkey solution for communicating with and screening individuals.

Titan HST helps organizations share information with large groups of people quickly. Whether it's contact tracing, tips to avoid infection or information on new areas that have confirmed cases of the virus, responsive messaging to a targeted audience will help keep people apprised of life-threatening situations, especially during a pandemic.

In addition to helping reduce emergency response time, the Titan HST COVID-19 platform also includes:

A Vaccine Passport feature to share vaccination status with the site.

feature to share vaccination status with the site. Phone-to-Phone : Contact Trace via phones that are in near proximity to each other.

: Contact Trace via phones that are in near proximity to each other. Phone-to-Beacon : Contact Trace when an infected individual is in an area/zone and another individual later enters the same area/zone. Though their phones may have never crossed paths, COVID-19 can still be present in the area just occupied by the infected individual.

: Contact Trace when an infected individual is in an area/zone and another individual later enters the same area/zone. Though their phones may have never crossed paths, COVID-19 can still be present in the area just occupied by the infected individual. Run Reports to Trace Contact via Person Proximity and Area Proximity.

to Trace Contact via Person Proximity and Area Proximity. Population Density Monitoring & Alerting : Automatically notify Admins and Users when pre-set population densities are exceeded, to assist in social distancing.

: Automatically notify Admins and Users when pre-set population densities are exceeded, to assist in social distancing. Sanitization Tracking: Determine hotspots and increase sanitization in designated areas. Automated reports confirm that all rooms have been properly sanitized or if any have not been sanitized as needed. Reduce the risk of employee illness and keep guests coming back knowing that you're taking all measures possible to keep them healthy

The COVID-19 Tracing feature allows automatic employee location tracking upon entering a designated building or zone. It provides employees with an instant and private one-step self-reporting for any positive COVID-19 results. Titan HST also enables proactive response by employers by running comprehensive reports showing each location the infected employee was in for a specified time frame. And by knowing which employees crossed paths with an infected employee, employers can then notify the potentially infected so they may quarantine. And finally, Titan HST can confirm sanitization of affected zones via asset tracking, for a more prompt and efficient return to work.

"Communication during a time of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic is essential, which is where we step in to help organizations keep the community informed, facilitate contact tracing and quickly and efficiently message everyone in emergency situations. We're excited to be a critical component in helping organizations prevent an outbreak and minimize the impact COVID-19 can have on operations," said Vic Merjanian, CEO of Titan HST. "COVID-19 is complex and will require organizations to carefully coordinate and share information with their people. Leveraging collaboration tools like Titan HST can make the process easier, make safety accessible to all and help mitigate the impact of the virus."

High-occupancy venues across the country have implemented the Titan HST end-to-end security solution to maximize safety. From businesses to schools and sports stadiums across the nation, Titan HST is becoming the standard for effective mass communication in crisis, as well as an outbreak mitigation tool. As Titan continues to help the nation open back up from a pandemic lock-down, its solution will become that much more crucial. For more information, visit www.titanhst.com.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented comprehensive emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

Media Contact

Ranggin Hedayat

The Brand Amp

[email protected]

SOURCE Titan HST

Related Links

http://www.titanhst.com

