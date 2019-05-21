Titan HST named one of Newport Beach's Top 10 startups of 2019

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan HST was named one of Newport Beach's 'Best Tech Startups for 2019' by The Tech Tribune.

Titan HST, founded in 2012, is "a comprehensive emergency alert and mass notifications system, suitable for businesses, governments and schools. The software platform allows administrators, organizational users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time," The Tech Tribune stated.

In any given emergency, Titan HST allows users a means of two-way communication to report relevant, critical information, including GPS coordinates, access to site maps, audio, and photo information; as well as classify the type of emergency. Through enhanced augmented reality, real-time translation and mesh networking, users have the ability to chat with administrators and emergency personnel no matter the circumstances.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside such forward-thinking companies," said Titan HST Founder & CEO Vic Merjanian, ESQ. "It's this type of recognition that reinforces our commitment to providing the foremost security communication product."

According to staff of The Tech Tribune, revenue potential, leadership team, brand/product traction and competitive landscape were the main factors included in their research and why Titan HST received the nod. To be considered for the recognition, companies must be independent, privately owned, at most 10 years old and to have received at least one round of funding.

Other companies included on the list: NextVR, Obsidian Security, Protecht, Inc., Blast, My Mobile Watchdog, FlipTix, TicketSocket, Sire Investments LLC., and Edge Music Network.

For more information on Titan HST's next-gen emergency response system, or for a product demonstration, please visit www.titanhst.com.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a multi-patented comprehensive web and mobile based emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. Titan HST allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, mesh networking, augmented reality and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @titanhst.

About The Tech Tribune

Founded in 2017, The Tech Tribune delivers the latest technology news, in-depth technology articles, and insights on the hottest technology startups all over the world. www.thetechtribune.com

